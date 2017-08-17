Can One Simple Nutritional Change Make You More Productive? | NBC News

If you’re used to the rush provided by that first cup of coffee in the morning, or you’ve come back from lunch feeling energized and refreshed or you just can’t focus on anything because your stomach is growling, it won’t surprise you to learn that there’s a link between productivity and nutrition, with unhealthy eaters 66 percent more likely to report productivity loss. What you eat, and how and when you eat it, has an impact on how well you perform during the day — and your long-term habits will have a substantial impact on your health. – Can One Simple Nutritional Change Make You More Productive?