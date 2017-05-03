Antibiotics May Block Some of the Benefits of Whole Grains - Nutrition - Health.com

Kudos if you’ve already incorporated whole grains into your regular diet: Among other benefits, eating more of these fibrous foods has been linked to a reduced risk of heart disease, diabetes, and cancer. One reason may be because whole grains are good sources of lignans, antioxidant-rich compounds also found in seeds, legumes, and other plant sources.

But if you’ve taken an antibiotic recently, you may not be benefiting from all the good-for-you nutrients that whole grains can provide. According to a recent study published in Molecular Nutrition & Food Research, antibiotic use was associated with lower levels of enterolignans—the metabolized form of lignans—in the body.