This Type Of Exercise Can Actually Slow Aging | Care2 Healthy Living

We all want to be fitter, right? Whether you are trying to lose weight or just feel stronger and more confident, fitness is part of being a modern human. But what type of exercise is best for you? Cardio? Strength training? Gentle? Intense? How about the type that slows cellular aging?

Recent research has shown that high-intensity interval training (HIIT) may actually reduce and reverse longterm damage done to mitochondria—the powerhouse of the cell. In their research, according to biopsied muscle cells, thrice-weekly interval training actually activated and changed more genes than strength training or moderate cardio, leading to the conclusion that “HIIT improves age-related decline in muscle mitochondria”.

